Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.27. 12,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

