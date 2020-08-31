Bailard Inc. Makes New $378,000 Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $5,132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 388.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 545.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 117.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 184.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $570,944.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,716,689 shares in the company, valued at $557,149,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,004 over the last three months. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.61. 31,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,070. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.92. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

