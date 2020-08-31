Bailard Inc. Makes New $348,000 Investment in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 573.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 324,621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 65.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 172.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $533,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

