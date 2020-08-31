Bailard Inc. Invests $463,000 in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,684. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $127.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,435. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.