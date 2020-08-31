Bailard Inc. Invests $388,000 in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.77%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $305,675.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $3,045,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

