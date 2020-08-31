Bailard Inc. Invests $347,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.61. 20,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.12. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

