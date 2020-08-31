Bailard Inc. Invests $343,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,960,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,525 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,139,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,782,000 after buying an additional 279,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,933,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,820. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

