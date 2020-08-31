Bailard Inc. Invests $337,000 in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

