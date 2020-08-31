Bailard Inc. Invests $323,000 in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 26,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,696,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,248 shares of company stock worth $604,580. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.