Bailard Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 389,832 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 832.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. 17,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,759. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

