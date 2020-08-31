Bailard Inc. Has $463,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $133.92. 4,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,334. The company has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

