Bailard Inc. Has $450,000 Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $61.45. 10,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

