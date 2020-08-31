Bailard Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Financial Institutions worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,281 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 211,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. 1,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $270.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

FISI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

