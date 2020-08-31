Bailard Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $424.48. 83,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $432.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.