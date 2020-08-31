Bailard Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CPF traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. 7,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $444.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

