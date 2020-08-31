Bailard Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,546 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.28. 72,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,303,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

