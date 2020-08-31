Bailard Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Westrock by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Westrock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 93,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

