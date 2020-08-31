Bailard Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

