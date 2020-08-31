Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

