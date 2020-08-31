Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. 13,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,698. Provention Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $714.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $122,627. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

