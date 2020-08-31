Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $80,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. 88,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,310. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

