Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 4,900 Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,702 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. 14,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.