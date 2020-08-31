Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 3,910 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 902,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,689,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,890,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,682,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 313,558.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 765,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,608,000 after buying an additional 765,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,650. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.