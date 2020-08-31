Bailard Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

