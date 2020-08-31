Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 125,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

