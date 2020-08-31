Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.83. 16,146 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.