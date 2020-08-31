Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,200 Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 65,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 52.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 187,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $100,960. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

