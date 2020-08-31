Bailard Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 172,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

