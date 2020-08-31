Bailard Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $580,509. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

