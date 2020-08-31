Bailard Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2,007.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.25. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,923. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

