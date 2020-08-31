Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,181 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Total by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after purchasing an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total by 3,447.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 466,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Total by 17.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 454,241 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.96. 1,826,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,292. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

