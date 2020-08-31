Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM remained flat at $$86.04 during midday trading on Monday. 31,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,128. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

