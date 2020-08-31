BaaSid (BAAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $71,631.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.01663755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00198080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00175101 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,661.63 or 3.03814459 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

