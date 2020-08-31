Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of AXNX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.26. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,430 shares in the company, valued at $18,974,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,210 shares of company stock worth $8,114,764. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter worth $23,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

