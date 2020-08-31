Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 285,390 Shares

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 285,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $9,560,565.00.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $6,968,900.34.

On Monday, August 17th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $7,664,497.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $35.31 on Monday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

