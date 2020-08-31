Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.48. Avinger shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 266,918 shares trading hands.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. On average, analysts predict that Avinger Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Avinger makes up approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

