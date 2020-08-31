Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) Insider Purchases A$43,600.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.36 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$43,600.00 ($31,142.86).

Samantha (Sam) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Samantha (Sam) Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Aurizon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.62 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of A$46,200.00 ($33,000.00).

The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.87. Aurizon Holdings Ltd has a one year low of A$3.38 ($2.41) and a one year high of A$6.11 ($4.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.79.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Aurizon’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. Aurizon’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

