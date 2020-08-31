At Home Group (HOME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect At Home Group to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect At Home Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOME opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

