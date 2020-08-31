Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $151.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $163.27 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $134.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $729.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.12 million to $735.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.28 million, with estimates ranging from $698.75 million to $718.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.24. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.