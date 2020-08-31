Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $193.93 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $193.93 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00049473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042075 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.15 or 0.05658131 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014818 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

