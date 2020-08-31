Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.