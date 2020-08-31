Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.75. Apex Global Brands shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 3,640 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 55.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

