Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 137.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 17.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 1,204.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 216,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $277.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

