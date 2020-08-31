Ankr Price Tops $0.0135 (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Ankr has a market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, KuCoin, Hotbit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042075 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.15 or 0.05658131 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Coinsuper, BitMax, Binance DEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bgogo, Huobi Korea, Bitinka, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Coinall, Coinone, Bilaxy, Bithumb, KuCoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

