Anand Eswaran Sells 2,033 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,892,550.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RNG opened at $293.36 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

