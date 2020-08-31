Analyzing Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) & INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) and INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yintech Investment and INTL FCStone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yintech Investment and INTL FCStone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment $240.20 million 2.19 $12.31 million $0.20 36.00 INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A

INTL FCStone has higher revenue and earnings than Yintech Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Yintech Investment and INTL FCStone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment 5.97% 4.21% 3.23% INTL FCStone 0.23% 18.75% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

Yintech Investment has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Yintech Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INTL FCStone beats Yintech Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China. It provides services, including account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards, and real-time customer support. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

