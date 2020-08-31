Analyzing Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) and US Gold (OTCMKTS:USAU)

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Gold has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -69.40% US Gold N/A -60.53% -58.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and US Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A US Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.41

Risk and Volatility

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -90.04, meaning that its share price is 9,104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

US Gold beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Company Profile

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

