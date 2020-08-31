Analyzing International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) & Comstock Holding Companies (OTCMKTS:CHCI)

International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

International Thunderbird Gaming has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Thunderbird Gaming $15.20 million N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.83 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than International Thunderbird Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Thunderbird Gaming and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Thunderbird Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Thunderbird Gaming N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72%

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats International Thunderbird Gaming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Thunderbird Gaming

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. It operates 3 casinos and 1 slot parlor, 1 owned hotel with 66 rooms, 2 managed hotels with 163 rooms, 859 slots, and 323 table positions in Peru; and 5 casinos, 2 slot parlors, 704 slots, and 154 table positions in Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

