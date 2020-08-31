Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/26/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/21/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/10/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 7/27/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank to $1.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2020 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. 1,744,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,777. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.
