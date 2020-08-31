Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/26/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/27/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank to $1.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. 1,744,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,777. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 983,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

