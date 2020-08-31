Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AdaptHealth (AHCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO):

8/19/2020 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

8/17/2020 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

8/11/2020 – AdaptHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

8/10/2020 – AdaptHealth is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

8/6/2020 – AdaptHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $26.00.

7/7/2020 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. 2,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of -0.07.

Get AdaptHealth Corp alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.